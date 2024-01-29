Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 202 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Okta were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $222,907.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 over the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

