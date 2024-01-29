Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 236 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

