Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 266 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.03.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $130.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

