Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 581 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,479,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,958,000 after purchasing an additional 394,717 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,318,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,579,000 after purchasing an additional 275,468 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AER stock opened at $77.82 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

