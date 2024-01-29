Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 636 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 55.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.09%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

