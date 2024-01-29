Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in RPM International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

RPM International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RPM opened at $107.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

