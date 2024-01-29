Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Waters by 39.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.