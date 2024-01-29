Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

NYSE:ADC opened at $59.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,577,000 after buying an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

