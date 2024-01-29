Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Update

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 32,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $738,402.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,548,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,504,777.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $682,253.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,028. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

