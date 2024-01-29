Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

