Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 7.5% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $152.18 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.