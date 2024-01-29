Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $159.12 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $160.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

