American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 101.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

