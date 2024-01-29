American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.65-13.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.38. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$65.96-67.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.27 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.650-13.150 EPS.
American Express Stock Performance
Shares of AXP opened at $201.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $204.77.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.21.
Insider Transactions at American Express
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $53,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $63,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $74,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
