Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 147,646 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

