Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 79,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,334,000 after acquiring an additional 213,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AIRC opened at $33.08 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

