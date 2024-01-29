AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AptarGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $133.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.