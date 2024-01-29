AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 153,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,032,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $154.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.