ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

ArcBest stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.08. ArcBest has a one year low of $78.37 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

