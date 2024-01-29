ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 16.3% in January

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,184 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $18.32 on Monday. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.