Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,319 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PDF Solutions news, Director Nancy Erba sold 1,800 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $55,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,141.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 867 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $27,128.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

PDFS stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.33 and a beta of 1.52. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PDFS

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.