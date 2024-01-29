Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 75,874 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 429.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,874 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 67.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 537,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $846,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.