Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 93,569 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 825.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,043,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,011,000 after acquiring an additional 236,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

