Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.72 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2,983.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $328.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.07 and a 200-day moving average of $311.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.