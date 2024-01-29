Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.73 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,489,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Genworth Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,297 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,748,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.