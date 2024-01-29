Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 919,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MRC Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

MRC stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $877.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

