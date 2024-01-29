Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 409,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $38,880,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,211 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,165,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,235,000 after purchasing an additional 988,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,464,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

