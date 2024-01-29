Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $124.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

