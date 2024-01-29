Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $106.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $111.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALV. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

