Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Badger Meter Trading Down 5.6 %
BMI opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35.
Badger Meter Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
Badger Meter Company Profile
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
