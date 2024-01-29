Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Badger Meter Trading Down 5.6 %

BMI opened at $143.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Badger Meter by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

