Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bancorp Stock Up 7.8 %

Bancorp stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 26.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancorp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

See Also

