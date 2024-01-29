Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,447 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

