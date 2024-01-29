Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
BTDPF opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.
About Barratt Developments
