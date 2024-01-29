BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.40% of BGSF worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 642,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BGSF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 342,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $115.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. BGSF, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

