biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 547,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on biote
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
biote Trading Up 3.4 %
biote stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. biote has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.22.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About biote
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
