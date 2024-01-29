biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 547,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote Trading Up 3.4 %

biote stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. biote has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

