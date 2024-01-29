biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 547,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTMD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in biote by 1,428.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

biote stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. biote has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that biote will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

