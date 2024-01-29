BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $525.69 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,330.36 or 1.00006286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $525.69 million and approximately $589,217.57 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017293 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015970 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011359 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00199183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,149.64904044 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $602,497.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

