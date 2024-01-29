Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

