Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
