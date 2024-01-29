Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.