Brian Becker Sells 1,375 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $19,291.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,101.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 31.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

