Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.
Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.16 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
