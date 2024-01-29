Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.16 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $61.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

