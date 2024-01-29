California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Hexcel by 110.2% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL opened at $66.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

