California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.96 Million Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

