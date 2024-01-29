California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Fluor worth $9,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,143,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after acquiring an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 304,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $38.19 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

