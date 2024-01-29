California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $9.86 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,839,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $164.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.