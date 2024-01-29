California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $239.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $242.10.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

