California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,817 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $157.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.79. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Insider Activity

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. Novanta’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,004.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $1,919,312. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

