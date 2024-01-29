California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 19,811 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEDG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.