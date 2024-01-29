California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,444 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Wingstop worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $273.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.93.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

