Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC stock opened at C$275.00 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$250.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$336.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$271.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$276.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$940.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C($0.48). Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Tire will post 14.507772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.