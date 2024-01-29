Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CU opened at C$31.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$39.87.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3588589 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pfizer’s earnings growth trade at a deep discount, suddenly a buy
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Hess stock to see 96% growth in EPS
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Could Rumble’s video platform reach its tipping point in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.