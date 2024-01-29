Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CU opened at C$31.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$39.87.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3588589 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.